UEFA opens Financial Fair Play investigation into PSG post Neymar, Mbappe signing

The Ligue 1 club signed French teenager Kylian Mbappe, one of Europe’s most exciting talents, on Thursday in a deal worth 180 million euros ($214 million) to highlight their astonishing financial muscle.

Reuters| Last Updated: Friday, September 1, 2017 - 23:34
Reuters

Zurich: French club Paris St Germain have been placed under investigation by UEFA to see if their recent transfer spending spree has broken the break-even rules of European soccer`s ruling body known as Financial Fair Play (FFP).

The Qatari-owned club last month bought Brazil forward Neymar from Barcelona for 222 million euros, more than double the previous highest price paid for a player. They spent more than any other club in a single transfer window.

However, FFP rules ban clubs from spending more than their generated revenue, a policy introduced to prevent rich owners from trying to buy success and distorting the transfer market.

Clubs can ultimately be kicked out of European competition for flouting the rules although until now UEFA has tried to negotiate settlements with offenders.

The UEFA statement said its financial control board had opened "a formal investigation into Paris Saint-Germain as part of its ongoing monitoring of clubs under Financial Fair Play (FFP) regulations".

"The investigation will focus on the compliance of the club with the break-even requirement, particularly in light of its recent transfer activity," UEFA added.

Its board will meet regularly over the coming months to evaluate all documentation relating to the case.

"UEFA considers Financial Fair Play to be a crucial governance mechanism which aims to ensure the financial sustainability of European club football," the ruling body added.  

TAGS

UEFAPSGNeymarFootball Newssports news

