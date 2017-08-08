close
UEFA Super Cup: Real Madrid vs Manchester United – Squads, Live Streaming, TV Telecast, Date, Time in IST

The two sides recently met at the Levi's Stadium in California in an International Champions Cup friendly encounter, where United came out victorious on penalties after the game was drawn 1-1 in normal time.

By Zee Media Bureau | Last Updated: Tuesday, August 8, 2017 - 10:15
UEFA Super Cup: Real Madrid vs Manchester United – Squads, Live Streaming, TV Telecast, Date, Time in IST
Courtesy: Twitter (@ManUtd)

New Delhi: Champions League title holders Real Madrid will hope to say good bye to their poor pre-season form ahead of a highly anticipated clash with Europa League champions Manchester United in the UEFA Super Cup at the Philip II Arena in Skopje, Macedonia.

The game will carry huge importance for a few key figures in both teams. While Madrid superstar Cristiano Ronaldo will be up against his former club, the Red Deveils manager Jose Mourinho will be eyeing a victory against his former employers.

Manchester United, who have had most of their stars participating in the whole of pre-season campaign, Real will be welcoming Ronaldo back to the game-day squad for the first time since last season's Champions League final win over Juventus.

Predicted Line-ups:

Real Madrid: Navas; Carvajal, Ramos, Varane, Marcelo; Modrić, Casemiro, Kroos; Isco, Benzema, Bale.
Doubtful: Ronaldo (lack of training)

Manchester United: De Gea; Valencia, Lindelöf, Smalling, Blind; Herrera, Matić, Pogba; Rashford, Lukaku, Mkhitaryan.

Out: Bailly, Jones (both suspended), Rojo (knee), Shaw (foot), Young (hamstring), Fosu-Mensah (awaiting loan move)

Here's everything you need to know about the UEFA Super Cup encounter between Real Madrid and Manchester United:

Which channel will telecast the UEFA Super Cup match between Real Madrid and Manchester United in India?

The match will be aired on SONY TEN 2/HD.

On which day and what time the UEFA Super Cup match between Real Madrid and Manchester United in India?

The match will start on Sunday, 12:15 AM IST (August 09).

How to watch the  the UEFA Super Cup match between Real Madrid and Manchester United online in India?

The live streaming of the match will be available on Sony LIV website and app.

