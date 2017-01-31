Under-fire India U-17 coach Nicolai Adam to quit after pressure from AIFF
The AIFF has maintained that the coach has no other option but to quit irrespective of what he wishes.
New Delhi: All India Football Federation's firm stance on Nicolai Adam seemed to have paid off with the beleaguered India U-17 World Cup coach appearing to have agreed to resign from his job after negotiating his renumerations with the football body.
The German was asked to leave or be sacked by AIFF president Praful Patel following accusations of physical abuse against him by the young players.
As many as 21 players in a signed letter to AIFF had alleged that the coach had beaten them up and terrorised them during training sessions.
While the AIFF has been tight-lipped about the development, reliable sources claim that the embattled coach was on his way out after strongly resisting the AIFF's demand for past one week.
The AIFF has maintained that the coach has no other option but to quit irrespective of what he wishes.
In February, 2015, Nicolai was appointed by the AIFF to prepare the young Indian players for the upcoming FIFA World cup which is scheduled to be held in India from October 6 to 28 later this year.
While there were allegations from players, things have gone worse following the disastrous exposure trip to Russia where India finished last in the Granatkin Memorial Cup after losing 0-1 to 10-man Tajikistan in a 15-16th position play-off match.
India
More from India
World
More from World
Sports
More from Sports
Entertainment
More from Entertaiment
- JuD chief Hafiz Saeed holds press conference despite being under house arrest
- DNA: How will Donald Trump's new policies on Muslim immigrants impact the world?
- Hafiz Saeed claims Modi-Trump friendship led to his arrest in Pakistan
- PM Modi looks forward to 'fruitful' budget session
- Is the 'Budget' becoming a victim of electoral politics?
- No ATM withdrawal limit from February 1, cap on savings accounts to continue
- Budget 2017 LIVE: NO TAX ON INCOME UP TO RS 3 LAKH, 5% TAX ON INCOME UP TO RS 5 LAKH
- Burj Khalifa lit up in tricolour: Here's how Pakistani media reacted
- India vs England: Read why MS Dhoni stopped play for few minutes during India-England 2nd T20I
- Kapil Sharma’s tweet to ‘Paji’ Akshay Kumar is the cutest thing you will read today!