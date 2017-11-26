Unsure of friendship with Cristiano Ronaldo: Lionel Messi

Madrid: Barcelona star forward Lionel Messi claimed that he is unsure of his friendship with leading footballer Cristiano Ronaldo in the coming years.

The Argentine and Portuguese international share nine Ballon d`Or awards amongst themselves.

"I don`t know if we will be. Friendship is built through spending time together and getting to know each other," the 30-year-old was quoted saying by Spanish website Marca on Saturday.

"We have no relationship, mainly because we only see each other at awards ceremonies and that`s the only time we speak. Everything is fine, but our lives don`t cross over very often," Messi added.

The four-time European Golden Shoe holder also said promising youngsters Neymar, Kylian Mbappe and experienced striker Luis Suarez have the potential to win the Ballon d`Or in the coming years.

"There are many great players around today who can win the Ballon d`Or. In recent years there have just been two, but now players like Neymar, Kylian Mbappe and Luis Suarez can compete for that award," Messi said.