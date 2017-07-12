close
This ad will auto close in 10 seconds
  • ios
  • Android
  • Facebook
  • GooglePlus
  • Twitter
  • Youtube
  • RSS
Essel Group 90 years
LIVE TV
» »

Unwanted visitors! Cristiano Ronaldo's yacht boarded by Spanish custom agents

News of the inspection, which took place on Tuesday, made waves -- coming as it does just three weeks before Ronaldo appears before a judge, accused of evading 14.7 million euros ($16.8 million) in taxes.

AFP| Last Updated: Wednesday, July 12, 2017 - 22:21
Unwanted visitors! Cristiano Ronaldo&#039;s yacht boarded by Spanish custom agents

Madrid: Real Madrid star Cristiano Ronaldo was treated to a surprise visit abroad his rented yacht when Spanish customs agents boarded the boat in what tax authorities said on Wednesday was merely a "routine check."

The 32-year-old Portuguese star is holidaying in the Balearic Islands along with his girlfriend Georgina Rodriguez and family, according to Spain's Hola celebrity magazine, which first reported the story.

The magazine published photos of three uniformed customs agents arriving on a motorised rubber dinghy before boarding the grey yacht where an awning was pulled down over the main part of the boat as they went about their inspection.

News of the inspection, which took place on Tuesday, made waves -- coming as it does just three weeks before Ronaldo appears before a judge, accused of evading 14.7 million euros ($16.8 million) in taxes.

But a source at Spain's tax agency, who refused to be named, said it was merely "a routine check of vessels."

"We do this every summer in the Balearic Islands. It doesn't affect those who use the boats, it's related to charter companies' registration taxes."

TAGS

Cristiano RonaldoReal MadridYachtcustoms agenttax authorityPortugueseBalearic IslandsGeorgina RodriguezFootball News

From Zee News

Ross Brawn sees more tactical future for F1 hybrid tech
Other Sports

Ross Brawn sees more tactical future for F1 hybrid tech

Wimbledon 2017, Day 9: Sam Querrey ends Andy Murray&#039;s title defence dream, Roger Federer makes record 12th semis
Tennis

Wimbledon 2017, Day 9: Sam Querrey ends Andy Murray's...

Venus Williams prepares to face big-serving Johanna Konta in Wimbledon women&#039;s singles semi-final
Tennis

Venus Williams prepares to face big-serving Johanna Konta i...

IOC chief Thomas Bach hoping for Paris-Los Angeles hosting accord for 2024, 2028 Olympics
Other Sports

IOC chief Thomas Bach hoping for Paris-Los Angeles hosting...

Canada Open: Parupalli Kashyap, HS Prannoy enter 2nd round
BadmintonOther Sports

Canada Open: Parupalli Kashyap, HS Prannoy enter 2nd round

Other Sports

HWL Semi-Final: Preeti Dubey helps Indian eves beat Chile 1...

Ravindra Jadeja claims he&#039;s no &#039;rockstar&#039;, but says he likes to perform when there are challenges
cricket

Ravindra Jadeja claims he's no 'rockstar', b...

Sports Minister Vijay Goel asks PCI to submit report in 10 days in para swimmer case
Other Sports

Sports Minister Vijay Goel asks PCI to submit report in 10...

Wimbledon 2017: Three-time champion Novak Djokovic retires from quarterfinal match against Tomas Berdych
Tennis

Wimbledon 2017: Three-time champion Novak Djokovic retires...

0 Comment - Join the Discussions

trending

photo gallery

video