Usain Bolt could play in charity game for Manchester United

New Delhi: Recently-retired eight-time Olympic champion Usain Bolt could play in the Manchester United charity football game on September 2. The English Premier League giants will be turning up against Barcelona.

It will be a legends charity match and will include several former United players, namely Edwin van der Sar, Paul Scholes, Denis Irwin, Dwight Yorke, and Phil Neville, according to Fourfourtwo.com.

It will be the second leg of the charity battle between the two clubs. In an earlier match at Camp Nou on June 30, United ran victors, winning 3-1.

The only thing that could possibly stop the Jamaican great is a recent injury which he suffered during his last competitive race at the World Athletics Championships in London.

Bolt eventually had a disappointing last outing at the championships, winning just a single bronze medal. That medal was won in the 100 m race.

He did not take part in the 200 m race and was not able to complete the 4 x 100 m relay. In all, the champion has won 19 global gold medals including 11 at the World Championships in an ultra-successful career. At the time of his retirement recently, he was unanimously hailed as one of the greatest athletes across all sports.