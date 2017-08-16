close
This ad will auto close in 10 seconds
  • ios
  • Android
  • Facebook
  • GooglePlus
  • Twitter
  • Youtube
  • RSS
Essel Group 90 years
LIVE TV
» »

Usain Bolt could play in charity game for Manchester United

It will be the second leg of the charity battle between the two clubs. In an earlier match at Camp Nou on June 30, United ran victors, winning 3-1.

By Zee Media Bureau | Last Updated: Wednesday, August 16, 2017 - 16:58
Usain Bolt could play in charity game for Manchester United

New Delhi: Recently-retired eight-time Olympic champion Usain Bolt could play in the Manchester United charity football game on September 2. The English Premier League giants will be turning up against Barcelona.

It will be a legends charity match and will include several former United players, namely Edwin van der Sar, Paul Scholes, Denis Irwin, Dwight Yorke, and Phil Neville, according to Fourfourtwo.com.

It will be the second leg of the charity battle between the two clubs. In an earlier match at Camp Nou on June 30, United ran victors, winning 3-1.

The only thing that could possibly stop the Jamaican great is a recent injury which he suffered during his last competitive race at the World Athletics Championships in London.

Bolt eventually had a disappointing last outing at the championships, winning just a single bronze medal. That medal was won in the 100 m race.

He did not take part in the 200 m race and was not able to complete the 4 x 100 m relay. In all, the champion has won 19 global gold medals including 11 at the World Championships in an ultra-successful career. At the time of his retirement recently, he was unanimously hailed as one of the greatest athletes across all sports.

TAGS

Usain BoltManchester UnitedBarcelona

From Zee News

Ajay Jayaram will look to target highest-ever career ranking at upcoming World Championships
Badminton

Ajay Jayaram will look to target highest-ever career rankin...

CoA seeks Supreme Court&#039;s directive for removal of current BCCI office bearers
cricket

CoA seeks Supreme Court's directive for removal of cur...

Peter Handscomb&#039;s inclusion could free up a spot: Adam Gilchrist
cricket

Peter Handscomb's inclusion could free up a spot: Adam...

Let us rewrite history against England: West Indies coach Stuart Law
cricket

Let us rewrite history against England: West Indies coach S...

Bundesliga: Germany&#039;s Bibiana Steinhaus to become first female referee in a top European league
Football

Bundesliga: Germany's Bibiana Steinhaus to become firs...

Dhanraj Pillay, Sourav Ganguly to play in charity match with Diego Maradona
Football

Dhanraj Pillay, Sourav Ganguly to play in charity match wit...

Gylfi Sigurdsson undergoes medical ahead of record £45 million move to Everton from Swansea City
Football

Gylfi Sigurdsson undergoes medical ahead of record £45 mill...

Pakistani club cricketer Zubair Ahmed dies after being struck by bouncer
cricket

Pakistani club cricketer Zubair Ahmed dies after being stru...

WATCH: David Warner retires hurt after being hit in neck by Josh Hazlewood bouncer
cricket

WATCH: David Warner retires hurt after being hit in neck by...

0 Comment - Join the Discussions

trending

photo gallery

video