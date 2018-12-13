हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
La Liga

Valencia's record-signing Goncalo Guedes to undergo surgery

Guedes, 22, has started Valencia`s last four league outings but has lacked the speed and explosiveness which helped the club finish fourth in La Liga last season to qualify for the Champions League. 

Image Credits: Twitter/@valenciacf

Valencia`s record signing Goncalo Guedes is expected to be out for up to two months after deciding to undergo surgery to treat a hernia problem, the La Liga club said in a statement on Wednesday.

The Portugal winger made a permanent move to Valencia from Paris St Germain last August for 40 million euros ($45 million) after an impressive season on loan but has so far failed to live up to his price tag, failing to score in 10 league games.

His decline has mirrored that of his side, who have only won three league games and are 15th in the standings. 

They were eliminated from the Champions League despite recording a 2-1 win against English giants Manchester United but have qualified for the last 32 of the Europa League. 

