Vasco da Gama

Vasco da Gama coach Ze Ricardo quits

 Vasco da Gama have announced the resignation of coach Ze Ricardo after the club`s 1-2 loss to Botafogo in Brazil`s Serie A football championship.

The result at Vasco`s Sao Januario Stadium left the Rio de Janeiro side 12th in the 20-team standings with 11 points from eight matches, reports Xinhua news agency.

"We tried to change his mind. We weren`t expecting it," the club`s executive director Paulo Pelaipe told reporters on Saturday.

"But his decision was already made. He is no longer the coach of the club. We`ve lost a great a manager."

Ricardo guided Vasco to 22 wins, 13 draws and 15 defeats after replacing Milton Mendes last August.

In other Serie A matches on Saturday, Atletico Mineiro were held to a 3-3 home draw by Chapecoense, Internacional and Sport Recife drew 0-0 in Porto Alegre and Palmeiras won 3-1 at home to Sao Paulo.

