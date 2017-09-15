Virat Kohli parts ways with Premier Futsal because of pressure from AIFF: Report

New Delhi: Team India skipper Virat Kohli will no longer be associated with Premier Futsal as a brand ambassador reveals a report published on Mumbai Mirror.

It was back in 2016, prior to Futsal's maiden voyage in India, that Kohli was announced as the brand ambassador of the the five-a-side franchise-based football tournament. Praful Patel, the All Indian Football Federation (AIFF) president took to Twitter to say that, "Any brand Ambassador of an ISL franchise cannot do the same for a league not recognised by #AIFF or #FIFA" – a statement which seemed to be clearly directed towards the then 27-year-old. Yes, Kohli is also associated with Indian Super League team FC Goa not only as their ambassador, but as a co-owner.

Any brand Ambassador of an ISL franchise cannot do the same for a league not recognised by #AIFF or #FIFA — Praful Patel (@praful_patel) June 18, 2016

And now Mumbai Mirror, on Friday, reported that Kohli had completed all legal formalities pertaining to parting ways from the second edition of the Futsal which will kick-start in Mumbai, on Friday itself. However, as of now everyone has been tightlipped on the issue.

The three-week tournament will start off at Dome, Mumbai where the home team Mumbai Warriors will lock horns against Delhi Dragons.