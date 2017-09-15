close
Virat Kohli parts ways with Premier Futsal because of pressure from AIFF: Report

The three-week tournament will start off at Dome, Mumbai where the home team Mumbai Warriors will lock horns against Delhi Dragons.  

By Zee Media Bureau | Last Updated: Friday, September 15, 2017 - 16:38
Twitter

New Delhi: Team India skipper Virat Kohli will no longer be associated with Premier Futsal as a brand ambassador reveals a report published on Mumbai Mirror.

It was back in 2016, prior to Futsal's maiden voyage in India, that Kohli was announced as the brand ambassador of the the five-a-side franchise-based football tournament. Praful Patel, the All Indian Football Federation (AIFF) president took to Twitter to say that, "Any brand Ambassador of an ISL franchise cannot do the same for a league not recognised by #AIFF or #FIFA" – a statement which seemed to be clearly directed towards the then 27-year-old. Yes, Kohli is also associated with Indian Super League team FC Goa not only as their ambassador, but as a co-owner.

And now Mumbai Mirror, on Friday, reported that Kohli had completed all legal formalities pertaining to parting ways from the second edition of the Futsal which will kick-start in Mumbai, on Friday itself. However, as of now everyone has been tightlipped on the issue.

