close
This ad will auto close in 10 seconds
  • ios
  • Android
  • Facebook
  • GooglePlus
  • Twitter
  • Youtube
  • RSS
Essel Group 90 years
LIVE TV
» »

Wantaway Neymar flies back to Barcelona as transfer talks with PSG enter decisive phase

It's claimed that the French giants are more than ready to pay the €222m (£196m) release clause in Neymar's contract at the Nou Camp.

By Zee Media Bureau | Last Updated: Tuesday, August 1, 2017 - 23:27
Wantaway Neymar flies back to Barcelona as transfer talks with PSG enter decisive phase

New Delhi: Brazilian superstar Neymar has reportedly flown back to Barcelona to resume his pre-season training with the Catalan giants even as negotiations over his potential move to Paris Saint-Germain enter a decisive phase.

Neymar, 25, stopped at Dubai on Tuesday, en route to Barcelona after fulfilling his promotional commitments in China. And reports in various European publications have claimed that the striker all but certain to leave Barca for a world record transfer fee.

It's claimed that the French giants are more than ready to pay the €222m (£196m) release clause in Neymar's contract at the Nou Camp.

Ernesto Valverde's Barca recently returned from a tour of the United States, where they registered victories over Juventus, Manchester United and Real Madrid.

Earlier in the day, reports of Barcelona blocking payment of a 26-million-euro ($31-million) bonus for Neymar emerged to further compound the whole transfer saga.

The renewal bonus was agreed on a year ago when Neymar extended his contract with Barcelona until 2021, and was due to be paid to the player after he completed a year.

But the club has decided to put it on hold pending to see how the situation evolves.

The contract Neymar signed also increased an early termination clause from 200 to 222 million euros.

Neymar's future is the talk of Spanish football, and particularly Barcelona supporters.

(With AFP inputs)

TAGS

NeymarBarcelonaBrazilianParis Saint-GermainFootball News

From Zee News

World Athletics Championships: Kenya plots London conquest without David Rudisha
Other Sports

World Athletics Championships: Kenya plots London conquest...

EPL 2017-18: Second-tier teams scramble for share of Premier League riches
English Premier League 2017-18Football

EPL 2017-18: Second-tier teams scramble for share of Premie...

Bangladesh tour unlikely unless pay dispute resolved: Australia captain Steve Smith
cricket

Bangladesh tour unlikely unless pay dispute resolved: Austr...

Pro Kabaddi League 2017: Debutants UP Yoddha, Gujarat Fortunegiants take PKL bow with decisive wins on Day 4
Pro Kabaddi League 2017Other Sports

Pro Kabaddi League 2017: Debutants UP Yoddha, Gujarat Fortu...

Tri-nation One-day series: Manish Pandey guides India A to a 113-run win over Afghanistan
cricket

Tri-nation One-day series: Manish Pandey guides India A to...

Indian Davis Cup team to train in New York before Canada tie
Tennis

Indian Davis Cup team to train in New York before Canada ti...

Yuki Bhambri sets up clash with Gael Monfils, Ramkumar Ramanathan out of Citi Open
Tennis

Yuki Bhambri sets up clash with Gael Monfils, Ramkumar Rama...

Nobody gave us this kind of acknowledgement before ICC Women&#039;s World Cup 2017, says Mithali Raj
cricket

Nobody gave us this kind of acknowledgement before ICC Wome...

Self-critical Sania Mirza wants strong finish to &#039;below par&#039; 2017 season
Tennis

Self-critical Sania Mirza wants strong finish to 'belo...

0 Comment - Join the Discussions

trending

photo gallery

video