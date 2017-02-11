WATCH: Arsenal's Alexis Sanchez scores controversial goal against Hull

New Delhi: A highly controversial goal from Alexis Sanchez has given Arsenal a 1-nil lead at half-time over Hull City in their English Premier League game at the Emirates.

It happened in the 34th minute with a goal-mouth melee resulting in the goal, which many believed to be an illegal one. Replays showed the ball getting the final touch, a hand-ball, from the Chilean. However, it stood even as referee Mark Clattenburg allowed the game restart from the centre.

Half-time: ARSENAL 1 vs 0 Hull City (Alexis Sanchez) pic.twitter.com/FSndewkOhY — AIS BEKASI (@AIS_BKS) February 11, 2017

Alex Iwobi passed the ball from the left to Mesut Ozil in the box, who then relayed it to Kieran Gibbs and the Briton took a shot at the goal. Hull City's goalkeeper Eldin Jakupovic stopped the shot with his foot in, but it richocheted into the path of an onrushing Sanchez.

The hand-ball was not noticeable when it happened, but it became clear that the ball had bounced off Sanchez's right hand.

Alexis Sanchez HAND OF GOD GOAL pic.twitter.com/r9BKMYkblZ — justin lew block (@JBlock49) February 11, 2017

Arsenal have lost their last two league games, and a win a must for the Arsene Wenger's side in their bid to qualify for a Champions League place.