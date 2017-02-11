close
WATCH: Arsenal's Alexis Sanchez scores controversial goal against Hull

The hand-ball was not noticeable when it happened, but it became clear that the ball had bounced off Sanchez's right hand

Last Updated: Saturday, February 11, 2017 - 19:40
New Delhi: A highly controversial goal from Alexis Sanchez has given Arsenal a 1-nil lead at half-time over Hull City in their English Premier League game at the Emirates.

It happened in the 34th minute with a goal-mouth melee resulting in the goal, which many believed to be an illegal one. Replays showed the ball getting the final touch, a hand-ball, from the Chilean. However, it stood even as referee Mark Clattenburg allowed the game restart from the centre.

 

Alex Iwobi passed the ball from the left to Mesut Ozil in the box, who then relayed it to Kieran Gibbs and the Briton took a shot at the goal. Hull City's goalkeeper Eldin Jakupovic stopped the shot with his foot in, but it richocheted into the path of an onrushing Sanchez.

The hand-ball was not noticeable when it happened, but it became clear that the ball had bounced off Sanchez's right hand.

 

Arsenal have lost their last two league games, and a win a must for the Arsene Wenger's side in their bid to qualify for a Champions League place.

 

First Published: Saturday, February 11, 2017 - 19:27

