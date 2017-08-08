WATCH: Barcelona fans chant 'Neymar die' during game vs Chapecoense at Camp Nou

New Delhi: Till about last week, Neymar was one of the most beloved football players in Barcelona. He was one of the most integral part of FC Barcelona's trio of 'MSN'.

Then, he decided to quit the La Liga team and went on to join Paris Saint-Germain in a record deal.

When the die-hard fans of the Spanish club learned about this development, they pasted anti Neymar posters outside Camp Nou and labelled him 'traitor'.

However, the level of hatred for the Brazilian scaled new heights when Barcelona hosted a pre-season friendly against Brazilian club Chapecoense, who suffered tragically when their squad was wiped out by a plane crash.

Only three players survived, all of whom were present at the game. And while Barca fans were very respectful of their guests, they wished for Neymar's death following his GBP 222m PSG move.

You can see the fans chanting in the fan footage posted on Twitter below:

Large group of fans at Camp Nou were chanting "Neymar muérete" which means "Neymar die". Music to the ears. pic.twitter.com/qmmlUIp0Jx — #14 (@LaCroqueta6) August 7, 2017

Playing in the annual Joan Gamper trophy, Barcelona strolled to a 5-0 win.