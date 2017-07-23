close
WATCH: Chelsea playmaker Pedro suffers concussion after horrible collision with Arsenal goalie David Ospina

The 29-year-old was replaced by midfielder Jeremie Boga, and was subsequently taken to a hospital in Beijing.

By Zee Media Bureau | Last Updated: Sunday, July 23, 2017 - 19:56
WATCH: Chelsea playmaker Pedro suffers concussion after horrible collision with Arsenal goalie David Ospina

New Delhi: Chelsea's 3-0 blanking of their Premier League North London rivals Arsenal in a pre-season friendly in Beijing was overshadowed by an unfortunate injury to playmaker Pedro.

The Spaniard suffered a concussion after colliding with Gunners goalie David Ospina in the 25th minute of the match. Pedro was looking for a long pass from David Luiz, just outside the Arsenal box, but there, he was clattered by an on rushing Ospina.

The 29-year-old was replaced by midfielder Jeremie Boga, and was subsequently taken to a hospital in Beijing.

"Pedro stayed in hospital overnight in Beijing for observation having sustained a concussion and facial injuries in last night`s game against Arsenal," the club said in a statement on their website on Sunday. (www.chelseafc.com)

"He will now return to London for further review."

The England champions will face German champions Bayern Munich in their next pre-season match in Singapore on Tuesday.

 

