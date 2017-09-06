Watch: Commentator breaks down during Syria’s brave performance against Iran in FIFA World Cup qualifier

New Delhi: Syrian football fans had a dreamy moment on Tuesday when their team drew against Iran at a FIFA 2018 World Cup qualifying match. It was a brave performance from the Syrian team considering that it was playing away from home in Tehran and was down 2-1 heading into extra time. The draw made sure that Syria entered the play offs to keep their dream of playing in the World Cup alive.

Syria has been a war-torn nation and the draw by the football team sent many fans into a joyous celebration. As Syria scored their second goal in extra time, a football commentator from the country broke down while describing the action. Eventually the match ended at 2-2.

Syrian commentator breaks into tears after Omar Al-Somah's historic goal against Iran. Goosebumps. pic.twitter.com/MSUC2IBCD0 — Mohamed Osama (@_DrOsama) September 5, 2017

If you translate in English what the commentator said, it is as quoted by a Twitter user Mohamed Osama, “Should we say we've thrown away the dream ourselves? Kora! Come on boys! Come on boys! The second goal! The second! Pass! The second! GOOOOOOOOOOAL! ALLAAAAAAA x99! MINUTE 93! WHAT'S HAPPENING! CRY! BE HAPPY! ALLA! NO NO NO! ALLA ALLA ALLAH! *breaks into tears*”

He further said, “The second goal for our national team! The second goal for our national team! Who scored?! SOMAH! It had to be SOMAH! It had to be SOMAH! ALLAAAA SOMAH! The equalizing goal! The equalizing goal! Pardon me! I've lost it! No one can stop them! Kora is ball and ALLAAA is him appreciating what he's seeing.”