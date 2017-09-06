close
This ad will auto close in 10 seconds
  • ios
  • Android
  • Facebook
  • GooglePlus
  • Twitter
  • Youtube
  • RSS
Essel Group 90 years
LIVE TV
» »

Watch: Commentator breaks down during Syria’s brave performance against Iran in FIFA World Cup qualifier

Syria has been a war-torn nation and the draw by the football team sent many fans into a joyous celebration. As Syria scored their second goal in extra time, a football commentator from the country broke down while describing the action. 

By Zee Media Bureau | Last Updated: Wednesday, September 6, 2017 - 13:29
Watch: Commentator breaks down during Syria’s brave performance against Iran in FIFA World Cup qualifier
Syrian football fans/ Reuters

New Delhi: Syrian football fans had a dreamy moment on Tuesday when their team drew against Iran at a FIFA 2018 World Cup qualifying match. It was a brave performance from the Syrian team considering that it was playing away from home in Tehran and was down 2-1 heading into extra time. The draw made sure that Syria entered the play offs to keep their dream of playing in the World Cup alive.

Syria has been a war-torn nation and the draw by the football team sent many fans into a joyous celebration. As Syria scored their second goal in extra time, a football commentator from the country broke down while describing the action. Eventually the match ended at 2-2.

If you translate in English what the commentator said, it is as quoted by a Twitter user Mohamed Osama, “Should we say we've thrown away the dream ourselves? Kora! Come on boys! Come on boys! The second goal! The second! Pass! The second! GOOOOOOOOOOAL! ALLAAAAAAA x99! MINUTE 93! WHAT'S HAPPENING! CRY! BE HAPPY! ALLA! NO NO NO! ALLA ALLA ALLAH! *breaks into tears*”

He further said, “The second goal for our national team! The second goal for our national team! Who scored?! SOMAH! It had to be SOMAH! It had to be SOMAH! ALLAAAA SOMAH! The equalizing goal! The equalizing goal! Pardon me! I've lost it! No one can stop them! Kora is ball and ALLAAA is him appreciating what he's seeing.”

TAGS

iran vs syriaFIFAfootball

From Zee News

KL Rahul gets tattoo of his dog Simba on back, posts picture on Twitter
cricket

KL Rahul gets tattoo of his dog Simba on back, posts pictur...

Don&#039;t thank me, you are like my daughters Aazeen and Anaiza: Gautam Gambhir to Zohra
cricket

Don't thank me, you are like my daughters Aazeen and A...

&#039;Focus on cricket, not Parineeti Chopra&#039;, Twitterati tell Hardik Pandya
cricket

'Focus on cricket, not Parineeti Chopra', Twitter...

Watch: R Ashwin&#039;s maiden 5-wicket haul in County Championship
cricket

Watch: R Ashwin's maiden 5-wicket haul in County Champ...

War-torn Syria enter 2018 World Cup play-offs with stoppage-time equaliser
Football

War-torn Syria enter 2018 World Cup play-offs with stoppage...

Watch: Left-handed Virat Kohli plays &#039;gully cricket&#039; with kids in streets of Sri Lanka
India's Tour of Sri Lanka 2017cricket

Watch: Left-handed Virat Kohli plays 'gully cricket...

Barcelona president Josep Maria Bartomeu a &#039;joke&#039;: Neymar
Football

Barcelona president Josep Maria Bartomeu a 'joke'...

After Sachin Tendulkar&#039;s backing, West Indies eager to embarrass England once again
cricket

After Sachin Tendulkar's backing, West Indies eager to...

Juan Martin del Potro stands no chance against Roger Federer: Mats Wilander
Tennis

Juan Martin del Potro stands no chance against Roger Federe...

0 Comment - Join the Discussions

trending

photo gallery

video