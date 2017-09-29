close
Watch: Cristiano Ronaldo's new 'animal' Bugatti Chiron worth Rs 17 crore

The Portuguese footballer already own a Lamborghini, a Rolls Royce, an Aston Martin DB9 and a Porsche Cayenne Turbo among others.

By Zee Media Bureau | Last Updated: Friday, September 29, 2017 - 10:20
Watch: Cristiano Ronaldo buys &#039;animal&#039; Bugatti Chiron worth Rs 17 crore
Courtesy: Screengrab

New Delhi: Cristiano Ronaldo celebrated his return to goalscoring form for Real Madrid in style - by showing off his new supercar.

The 32-year-old took to Instagram to share a video of his new Bugatti Chiron, which he drove out of his garage with his son, Cristiano Jr.

The car, which is valued at around GBP 1.85million, approximately 17 crores in Indian Rupees, features a CR7 logo on the headrests.

The Portuguese footballer already own a Lamborghini, a Rolls Royce, an Aston Martin DB9 and a Porsche Cayenne Turbo among others.

Ronaldo revealed his new car through an Instagram video which shows him driving the car with his son in the passenger seat. He also described the car as "animal" in the caption with the video. "New animal in the building Bugatti Chiron," he wrote.

 

New animal in the building Bugatti Chiron

A post shared by Cristiano Ronaldo (@cristiano) on

Ronaldo revealed the latest addition to his fleet of cars after making his 400th appearance for Real.

Ronaldo struck twice as Los Blancos beat Borussia Dortmund in the Champions League on Tuesday night, his 410th and 411th goals for the club.

The Bugatti Chiron is one of the quickest in his collection reaching a top speed of 261mph.

It takes just 42 seconds to clock that speed - making it a world record.

