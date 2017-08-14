WATCH: Cristiano Ronaldo scores, gets sent-off after Lionel Messi opens scoring in Barcelona's 1-3 defeat

New Delhi: Real Madrid pulled off a stunner at Camp Nou clubbed with Cristiano Ronaldo's controversial sending off as Los Blancos thumped down Barcelona, 3-1 in the first leg of the Spanish Super Cup, on Sunday. ( Match Report )

The first half remained relatively quiet with both sides decimating other's attack. It was only in the second half that things started to look more entertaining and it was Barcelona who found the net first. Well, unfortunately, it was their own net.

Just five minutes into the second half, Marcelo breezed through the left wing and curled in a cross into the penalty box. Gerard Pique looking to put it away, deflected the cross past helpless Ter Stegen for an own goal.

The hosts did pull one back when Keylor Navas brought down a charging in Luiz Suarez inside the area and Lionel Messi captivating on the opportunity tucked the ball down to the bottom-left corner. But things didn't end their. At almost an hour mark, Cristiano Ronaldo was introduced by Zinedine Zidane and only as one would have expected... he scored, and not just scored he pulled off a stunner and then left the field with a red card.

10 minutes more to go, Ramos captured the ball from their defence line, lobbed it to Ronaldo who headed a pass to Isco. Dribbling it through, he pushed in an early pass to Ronaldo, inches near the box. And the rest was done by the World Player of the Year. He curled in a dream way past a diving Stegen and all in a blink of an eye, Barca were lagging 2-1 behind at their own ground.

Ronaldo was booked for taking off his shirt to celebrate his goal and minutes later he was sent off in a rather controversial grounds when alleged of a dive within the box for a penalty. In the end, it was Asensio who sealed the things for Real Madrid as a shot a bullet into the extreme top corner thus adding on to Barca's woes. Probably the match proved what Neymar was to the Catalans!

Watch the entire video here...

The second leg will be played at Santiago Bernabeu on August 16.