Watch: Everton fan holding child 'punches' Lyon player during Europa League

There could be trouble in waiting for English club Everton as one of their supporters, despite holding a child in his arms, tried throwing punches at a Lyon player when tempers flared on the sidelines during a Europa League clash between the two teams.

French club Lyon won the game 2-1 but the second-half brawl may invite UEFA sanctions for Everton.

The ugly scenes erupted after Everton skipper Ashley Williams pushed Lyon goalkeeper Anthony Lopes, resulting in an angry ruckus between players from the two sides. In the middle of that, an Everton fan came close to boundary boards and tried to punch Lopes while holding his child.

"There was a supporter who punched him, I think it's not normal," Lyon striker Bertrand Traore was quoted by AFP.

Everton boss Ronald Koeman, however, played down the incident.

"I do not know what happened. It started with Ashley and another defender from Lyon, there were a lot of players implicated," he said.

(With inputs from AFP)