WATCH: Freak goals! When Lukasz Fabianski gifted Adam Lallana one of the most-bizarre goals ever

Relive some of the most bizarre goals ever scored.

By Zee Media Bureau | Last Updated: Friday, July 7, 2017 - 22:52
WATCH: Freak goals! When Lukasz Fabianski gifted Adam Lallana one of the most-bizarre goals ever
Courtesy: YouTube

New Delhi: Football is possibly the simplest of the team games. Score more goals and win matches.

But there are times when a player found himself scoring an own goal, or resulting in bizarre goals to the dismay his teammates and supporters.

One such moment came in the career of Swansea goalkeeper Lukasz Fabianski during a Premier League game against Liverpool in 2014.

At Anfield, the visiting Swans played a back pass toward the goal, then the former Arsenal goalkeeper found himself blasting the ball straight into the shoulder of a jumping Adam Lallana. The result, the ball rebounded all the way into the empty net.

Here's the video of that goal, and many more unexpected goals:

TAGS

Football videoSwanseaLukasz FabianskiPremier LeagueLiverpoolAdam LallanaFootball News

