Watch how Barcelona players paid tribute to Florida shooting hero Anthony Borges

In a moving tribute to Florida shooting hero Anthony Borges, Spanish giants Barcelona have sent away a club t-shirt signed by their players in recognition of the 15-year-old's bravery.

Borges, enrolled at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School, Parkland, saved as many as 20 lives after a former pupil went on a shooting spree at the school and killed 14 students and three teachers last month.

Borges, who is of Venezuelan origin, reportedly held the door and took five bullets in the back after helping 20 students take refuge in a room.

Borges, who also played at Barça Academy in Fort Lauderdale for two months in 2016, is currently recovering in hospital and the Catalans have extended an invitation to the teenager to visit Camp Nou and meet all players in person whenever he was ready.

They have also offered all kinds of medical facilities in order to help Borges, whose hospital bills are really big.

Watch Barcelona players sign a t-shirt for Borges here.

A special gift for a true hero.

Read more about Anthony Borges: https://t.co/Qn1XZFJLmB pic.twitter.com/rOyU5xAATo — FC Barcelona (@FCBarcelona) March 1, 2018

Every good turn deserves another, and Barcelona have done exactly that.