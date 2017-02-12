WATCH: How Philippe Coutinho created a wall to stop Christian Eriksen from scoring

New Delhi: Football has always been a game of innovation. Whether it is with penalty kicks or with game strategy, managers and players often come up with some mind-boggling plans on the field.

But soccer fans yesterday, witnessed a complete different innovation.

When Tottenham's Christian Eriksen was prepared to take a free-kick against The Reds at Saturday's league clash at Anfield, Philippe Coutinho hid behind the Liverpool defense line. It was not from the ball, but was a tactic. It was to avoid Eriksen from striking the ball below the defense line when the players jump.

Clever, huh! Well take a look at this innovative technique...

It was because of the Coutinho wall or the Anfiled jinx, but Liverpool did end up picking a much needed victory against Tottenham Hotspur with the score at 2-0.