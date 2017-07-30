WATCH: Inter Milan's Geoffrey Kondogbia scores bizarre 40-yard own goal vs Chelsea in International Champions Cup friendly

New Delhi: Antonio Conte's Chelsea ended with their pre-season tour of Singapore, going down 2-1 to Inter Milan in their International Champions Cup 2017 fixture, on Saturday. But that wasn't the talking point of the match. It was Geoffrey Kondogbia's infamous own goal that turned out to be the highlight of the match.

Ivan Perisic and Stevan Jovetic set up Inter's 2-0 lead into the game moments after the second-half took off. Luciano Spalletti's men looked in complete control of the match as Chelsea seemed to be in rather dismay. And just then Inter delivered some hope to the Blues.

In the 74th minute, substitute Kondogbia received a pass near the half line and with a Chelsea player charging in, he turned to his goalkeeper for a routine back pass. But instead chipped the ball high over Daniele Padelli, who could only stand and stare as the ball flew right above his head and then into the net.

Watch Geoffrey Kondogbia ludicrous own goal here...

Kondogbia just scored an own goal against Chelsea from about 40 yards out pic.twitter.com/UdoiBpz8Zc — Arsène's Son (@hughwizzy) July 29, 2017

For brief moment indeed, the French midfielder did raise some hope in the minds of Chelsea fans, but Inter held onto the score and thus registered a 2-1 over Chelsea.