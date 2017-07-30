close
This ad will auto close in 10 seconds
  • ios
  • Android
  • Facebook
  • GooglePlus
  • Twitter
  • Youtube
  • RSS
Essel Group 90 years
LIVE TV
» »

WATCH: Inter Milan's Geoffrey Kondogbia scores bizarre 40-yard own goal vs Chelsea in International Champions Cup friendly

For brief moment indeed, the French midfielder did raise some hope in the minds of Chelsea fans, but Inter held onto the score and thus registered a 2-1 over Chelsea.  

By Zee Media Bureau | Last Updated: Sunday, July 30, 2017 - 11:57
WATCH: Inter Milan&#039;s Geoffrey Kondogbia scores bizarre 40-yard own goal vs Chelsea in International Champions Cup friendly
Screen Grab (Twitter)

New Delhi: Antonio Conte's Chelsea ended with their pre-season tour of Singapore, going down 2-1 to Inter Milan in their International Champions Cup 2017 fixture, on Saturday. But that wasn't the talking point of the match. It was Geoffrey Kondogbia's infamous own goal that turned out to be the highlight of the match.

Ivan Perisic and Stevan Jovetic set up Inter's 2-0 lead into the game moments after the second-half took off. Luciano Spalletti's men looked in complete control of the match as Chelsea seemed to be in rather dismay. And just then Inter delivered some hope to the Blues.

In the 74th minute, substitute Kondogbia received a pass near the half line and with a Chelsea player charging in, he turned to his goalkeeper for a routine back pass. But instead chipped the ball high over Daniele Padelli, who could only stand and stare as the ball flew right above his head and then into the net.

Watch Geoffrey Kondogbia ludicrous own goal here...

For brief moment indeed, the French midfielder did raise some hope in the minds of Chelsea fans, but Inter held onto the score and thus registered a 2-1 over Chelsea.  

TAGS

Geoffrey KondogbiaGeoffrey Kondogbia's own goalInter Milan Vs ChelseaInternational Champions Cup friendlyFootball Newssports news

From Zee News

Shiva Thapa, Manoj Kumar shine as India strike 5 golds at Czech boxing tourney
Other Sports

Shiva Thapa, Manoj Kumar shine as India strike 5 golds at C...

WATCH: Virat Kohli drops sitter, but Upul Tharanga fails to make lifeline count in SL vs IND Galle Test
India's Tour of Sri Lanka 2017cricket

WATCH: Virat Kohli drops sitter, but Upul Tharanga fails to...

WATCH: How Faf du Plesis&#039; blunder on boundary handed Ben Stokes a priceless lifeline
cricket

WATCH: How Faf du Plesis' blunder on boundary handed B...

Team India, the most dominant Test side since Boxing Day Test of 2014
cricket

Team India, the most dominant Test side since Boxing Day Te...

WATCH: Lionel Messi scores as Barcelona beat Real Madrid 3-2 in Miami El Clasico
Football

WATCH: Lionel Messi scores as Barcelona beat Real Madrid 3-...

May be his opinion has changed, says Mohammad Amir on Rohit Sharma&#039;s &#039;just a normal bowler&#039; comment last year
cricket

May be his opinion has changed, says Mohammad Amir on Rohit...

WTA Bastad: Caroline Wozniacki gets 42nd win of season, faces Katerina Siniakova in final
Tennis

WTA Bastad: Caroline Wozniacki gets 42nd win of season, fac...

Alexis Sanchez not for sale, insists Arsene Wenger
Football

Alexis Sanchez not for sale, insists Arsene Wenger

El Clasico Miami: Lionel Messi scores as Barcelona defeat Cristiano Ronaldo-less Real Madrid
Football

El Clasico Miami: Lionel Messi scores as Barcelona defeat C...

0 Comment - Join the Discussions

trending

photo gallery

video