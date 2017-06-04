WATCH: Juventus' Mario Mandzukic scores an absolute worldly against Real Madrid in Champions League final

New Delhi: Real Madrid became the first team ever in Champions League era to defend the title after they outclassed Juventus 4-1 in the decider in Cardiff on Saturday. Juventus, who looked impressive in the first half, went into the break with the score 1-1 after Mario Mandzukic scored a stunning overhead kick to cancel Cristiano Ronaldo's opener.

Left wing-back Alex Sandro had crossed the ball for Gonzalo Higuain to hit, but the Argentine wasn't in the most perfect condition to shoot and hence passed on the ball to Mandzukic, who produced spectacular improvisation to put the ball past Los Blancos goalkeeper Keylor Navas.

Here's a video of the Croatian's world class goal:-

Mario Mandzukic might have scored the greatest Champions League Final goal of all time #juventus #FinoAllaFine #ChampionsLeague pic.twitter.com/IkI6jtDIcx — The Fanatics View (@thefanaticsview) June 3, 2017

It was another special evening for Cristiano Ronaldo, who scored twice as Real Madrid claimed an impressive win over Juventus to claim their 12 European title (maximum by any team).

After the break, Real went on the rampage with Casemiro restoring Real`s lead on 61 minutes, Ronaldo firing in the third and Marco Asensio supplying the killer blow on 90 minutes.

Juventus went into the final with an unbeaten record in this season`s Champions League and had conceded only three goals en route to Cardiff.

But Madrid, inspired by Ronaldo`s brace, were too hot for Juve to handle.

Zidane`s cool demeanour has helped Madrid cope with the intense pressure at the Bernabeu and now, just 17 months into his reign, he is reaping the rewards as Real celebrate a first La Liga and Champions League double since 1958.