close
This ad will auto close in 10 seconds
  • ios
  • Android
  • Facebook
  • GooglePlus
  • Twitter
  • Youtube
  • RSS
Essel Group 90 years
LIVE TV
» »

WATCH: Lionel Messi burns the dance floor at his reception with wife Antonella Roccuzzo

Messi will now be off for his honeymoon before joining back his team for a pre-season tour of America next month.

By Zee Media Bureau | Last Updated: Tuesday, July 4, 2017 - 14:35
WATCH: Lionel Messi burns the dance floor at his reception with wife Antonella Roccuzzo
Screen Grab (Instagram @antoroccuzzo88)

New Delhi: On quite a few occasions, football fans from across the globe have watched in absolute astonishment as Lionel Messi cracked through strong defence lines using his clinical footwork to score goals. But on Friday, the Argentinian left his fans dumbstruck with his slick footwork whilst dancing with his newly-wedded wife Antonella Roccuzzo.

Messi's grand wedding, which was even termed as the"wedding of the century", was attended by over 260 guests, including singer-musician Shakira and her husband Gerard Pique, along with his Barcelona teammates namely Luiz Suarez and Neymar.

Following a small private ceremony, the couple took to dance floor during the wedding reception where the 30-year-old was seen showing off his dancing skills with beau Antonella. The Barcelona superstar shared a short video of it, on his Instagram account.

 

Si ella sube yo también .. tirando pasos

A post shared by Leo Messi (@leomessi) on

Wife Antonella was really impressed with Messi's dance as she took to her official Instagram page to post the same video with the caption – "Con el mejor bailarin @leomessi #recuerdos ( which translates as, 'With the world's best dancer, Lionel Messi' )

 

Con el mejor bailarin @leomessi #recuerdos

A post shared by AntoRoccuzzo88 (@antoroccuzzo88) on

Messi will now be off for his honeymoon before joining back his team for a pre-season tour of America next month.

Under new coach Ernesto Valverde, the Spanish giant will take on Juventus on July 22, followed by a match against Manchester United and Real Madrid on a tour down the east coast.

TAGS

Lionel MessiLionel messi weddingAntonella RoccuzzoFootball Newssports newsMessi dancing

From Zee News

Fatima Sana Shaikh explores Malta and we love her look!

India’s 5 most expensive cities 2017

World celebrates International Yoga Day 2017 - In Pics

Aakash Chopra shuts down Pakistani fan for poking fun at Virat Kohli &amp; Co after 11-run loss against West Indies
cricket

Aakash Chopra shuts down Pakistani fan for poking fun at Vi...

WATCH: Shikhar Dhawan thanks fans on social media after achieving a special milestone
cricket

WATCH: Shikhar Dhawan thanks fans on social media after ach...

ICC Women&#039;s World Cup 2017: Confident Indian eves look to carry on momentum against Sri Lanka – Preview
cricket

ICC Women's World Cup 2017: Confident Indian eves look...

cricket

Australia A train for South Africa series despite tour boyc...

It is raining wickets! 25 wickets tumble on Day 1 of county cricket in Glamorgan vs Gloucestershire match
cricket

It is raining wickets! 25 wickets tumble on Day 1 of county...

Jasprit Bumrah&#039;s 84-year-old grandfather struggling to make ends meet, drives auto-rickshaw for a living
cricket

Jasprit Bumrah's 84-year-old grandfather struggling to...

0 Comment - Join the Discussions

trending

photo gallery

video