WATCH: Lionel Messi burns the dance floor at his reception with wife Antonella Roccuzzo

New Delhi: On quite a few occasions, football fans from across the globe have watched in absolute astonishment as Lionel Messi cracked through strong defence lines using his clinical footwork to score goals. But on Friday, the Argentinian left his fans dumbstruck with his slick footwork whilst dancing with his newly-wedded wife Antonella Roccuzzo.

Messi's grand wedding, which was even termed as the"wedding of the century", was attended by over 260 guests, including singer-musician Shakira and her husband Gerard Pique, along with his Barcelona teammates namely Luiz Suarez and Neymar.

Following a small private ceremony, the couple took to dance floor during the wedding reception where the 30-year-old was seen showing off his dancing skills with beau Antonella. The Barcelona superstar shared a short video of it, on his Instagram account.

Si ella sube yo también .. tirando pasos A post shared by Leo Messi (@leomessi) on Jul 3, 2017 at 6:00pm PDT

Wife Antonella was really impressed with Messi's dance as she took to her official Instagram page to post the same video with the caption – "Con el mejor bailarin @leomessi #recuerdos ( which translates as, 'With the world's best dancer, Lionel Messi' )

Con el mejor bailarin @leomessi #recuerdos A post shared by AntoRoccuzzo88 (@antoroccuzzo88) on Jul 3, 2017 at 5:28pm PDT

Messi will now be off for his honeymoon before joining back his team for a pre-season tour of America next month.

Under new coach Ernesto Valverde, the Spanish giant will take on Juventus on July 22, followed by a match against Manchester United and Real Madrid on a tour down the east coast.