WATCH: Lionel Messi scores as Barcelona beat Real Madrid 3-2 in Miami El Clasico

It was Gerard Pique who settled the scoreline with a tidy finish from a Neymar free-kick.

By Zee Media Bureau | Last Updated: Sunday, July 30, 2017 - 09:32
WATCH: Lionel Messi scores as Barcelona beat Real Madrid 3-2 in Miami El Clasico
New Delhi: Unarguably the most followed football fixtures across the globe, El Clasico, saw Barcelona beat arch-rivals Real Madrid 3-2 in Miami, with Lionel Messi opening their scoring account in the International Champions Cup friendly fixture.

Messi only needed 3 minutes to open the scoring after his deflected shot went past Madrid goalkeeper Keylor Navas. Just five minutes later, Barca doubled their advantage when Neymar teed up Ivan Raktic to rifle home the team's second.

Here's Messi's goal:

Here's Rakitic's goal:

Picking themselves up after early blows, Madrid fought back and got themselves back into the game with Mateo Kovacic driving home from just outside the box in the 13th minute.

Here's Kovacic's goal:

Real Madrid starlet Marco Asensio then got himself into action after scoring on the counter with this quality finish near post.

Here's Asensio's goal:

It was Gerard Pique who settled the scoreline with a tidy finish from a Neymar free-kick. Madrid tried hard couldn't respond Barcelona's third goal and incurred a 3-2 defeat.

Here's Pique's goal:

It was far from a friendly clash at Hard Rock Stadium, as Barcelona completed their pre-season run in the perfect manner, winning 3 out of 3 games in the process.

The LaLiga and Champions League titleholders Madrid, suffered a contrasting fate, as they lost all three of their pre-season fixtures including this one. They only have one encounter against the MSL All Star team left, which takes place on Wednesday

Lionel MessiBarcelonaReal MadridEl Clasico MiamiNeymarRakiticGerard Pique International Champions Cup 2017

