Watch: Lionel Messi's awe-inspiring hat-trick against Ecuador

New Delhi: Lionel Messi scored an awe-inspiring hat-trick to help Argentia beat Ecuador and qualify for the 2018 FIFA World Cup early Wednesday morning.

Two-time winners Argentina were in danger of missing the World Cup in Russia, but Messi's hat-trick made sure that didn't happen as Albiceleste came from behind to register a resounding win in Quito.

Watch all his three goals here:

The 30-year-old Barcelona superstar scored in the 12th, 20th and 62nd minutes of the game in Argentina's 3-1 win against an already eliminated Ecuador.

The win helped Argentina finished third in the ten-team qualifiers and booked their ticket to Russia. They are joined by Brazil (1st), Uruguay (2nd) and Colombia (4th). Fifth-placed Peru will take on New Zealand in the inter-confederation play-off.

Messi now has 582 career goals, with 61 of those coming in Argentina career. Today's hat-trick was his 44th. He also has 282 assists in 716 games.