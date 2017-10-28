Hindi मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം
Watch: New video shows why Lionel Messi is the GOAT

"What more can you say about the greatest of all-time, Lionel Messi."

By Zee Media Bureau | Last Updated: Oct 28, 2017, 00:03 AM IST
Courtesy: IANS

New Delhi: He is probably the best, that's the general agreement. But his die-hard fans claimed that he's the best, the greatest of all time. Then, there are Cristiano Ronaldo fans, who beg to differ on both the count.

Luckily for Lionel Messi fans, someone has shared an amazing video compilation of the Barcelona superstar showing his magic. This is the kind of video, which will make any fan cry out of joy. The captain reads, "What more can you say about the greatest of all-time, Lionel Messi."

Watch the video here:

On Monday, Ronaldo won the Best FIFA Men's Player award but according to his former Manchester United striking partner Dimitar Berbatov, the Portuguese is still far behind the Argentine.

Berbatov said that the Barcelona star is "the f*****g greatest. Ronaldo is brilliant, Messi is more my kind of player. He sees the game so clearly. He can score, create, he's the complete player, the best ever probably.”

