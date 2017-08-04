WATCH: Neymar pens emotional Instagram tribute to Barcelona after signing PSG deal
Putting an end to month long speculation, Neymar signed a five-year long contract with French giants Paris Saint-Germain for a world-record fee of 222 mn euros (£200 mn). Moments later, the Brazilian forward took to social media to share an emotional video bidding goodbye to Barcelona and his teammates.
Speaking to his 79 million followers on Instagram, the 25-year-old read out a message from his phone as he took his fans through an emotional journey, the four years that he spend at Camp Nou, the happiness, his goals, sharing the dressing room with Messi and Iniesta. He further mentioned that his father was rather reluctant on him leaving the Catalan club.
"An athlete's life is full of challenges. Some which are given to us and others are a result of the decisions we make," started off Neymar. "Coming to Barcelona was more than just a challenge to me. I remember playing with those stars in the video game and finally at the age of 21, I reached Catalonia."
"I remember my first days in the Club, sharing the costumes with idols like Messi, Valdés, Xavi, Iniesta, Puyol, Piqué, Busquets and others with the expectation of playing in a Club that is 'more than a club'," he recollected.
"Leo Messi became my friend in and out of the pitch. It was an honour to play with you. 'I made a trio with Messi and Suarez that made history, conquered everything an athlete can conquer, lived unforgettable moments, lived in a city that is more than a city, it is a homeland. I love Barcelona and Catalonia.
"But an athlete (me) needs challenges. And for the second time in my life, I will contradict my father," as Neymar called for his father's support as he embarks himself on a new journey.
He does mention that Barcelona will always remain close to his heart and that he will relish every moment he donned the Barca jersey and stepped onto the field as thousands of Blaugrana crowd screamed out his name. "But I need new challenges," he remarked.
La vida de un deportista se mueve por desafíos. Algunos son impuestos, otros son fruto de nuestras decisiones. El Barcelona ha sido más que un desafío. Jugaba con aquellos cracks en el video juego. Llegué a Catalunya a los 21 años, lleno de desafíos. Recuerdo mis primeros días en el Club, compartiendo el vestuario con ídolos como Messi, Valdés, Xavi, Iniesta, Puyol, Piqué, Busquets y otros con la expectativa de jugar en un Club que es “més que un club”. El @fcbarcelona es una nación que representa a Catalunya! Tuve el honor de actuar con el mayor atleta que he visto en mi vida y estoy seguro que no veré a otro mejor, @leomessi se convirtió en mi compañero, amigo dentro y fuera del terreno de juego. Orgulloso de jugar contigo. Formé un ataque con @leomessi y @luissuarez9 que ha quedado para la historia. He conquistado todo lo que un deportista puede conquistar. He vivido momentos inolvidables! Vivo en una ciudad que es más que una ciudad, es una patria. Amo Barcelona y Catalunya. Pero un deportista (YO) necesita desafíos. Y por segunda vez en mi vida le llevaré la contraria a mi papa. Papa, entiendo y respeto tu opinión, pero mi decisión está tomada, te pido que me apoyes como siempre lo has hecho. El @fcbarcelona y Catalunya estarán siempre en mi corazón pero necesito nuevos desafíos. He aceptado la propuesta del @psg para buscar nuevas conquistas y ayudar al Club a alcanzar los títulos que la afición espera. Me han presentado un plan de carrera osado y me veo preparado para este desafío. Agradezco el cariño de la afición blaugrana y todo lo que he aprendido con los deportistas con quien he compartido vestuario. Asimismo siento en mi corazón que ha llegado el momento de irme. El @psg será mi nueva casa durante los próximos años y trabajaré para hacer honor a la confianza que depositan en mi futbol. Cuento mucho con el apoyo de todos. Aficionados, de mis amigos, de los profesionales que me acompañan y de mi familia, que ha sufrido mucho con problemas que han ocurrido en este periodo de mi carrera y merecen paz. Es una decisión difícil, pero tomada con la madurez de mis 25 años. @fcbarcelona , gràcies per tot! @psg , J'arrive! Que Dios nos bendiga y nos proteja!
"I have accepted the proposal of PSG to try new achievements and help the Club to win the titles that their crowd wants. They showed me a daring career plan and I feel ready to take on this challenge. They showed me a daring career plan and I feel ready to take on this challenge."
He finally concluded by saying, "Barcelona, thank you for everything. PSG, I am coming!! May God bless and protect us!"