WATCH: Neymar pens emotional Instagram tribute to Barcelona after signing PSG deal

New Delhi: Putting an end to month long speculation, Neymar signed a five-year long contract with French giants Paris Saint-Germain for a world-record fee of 222 mn euros (£200 mn). Moments later, the Brazilian forward took to social media to share an emotional video bidding goodbye to Barcelona and his teammates.

Speaking to his 79 million followers on Instagram, the 25-year-old read out a message from his phone as he took his fans through an emotional journey, the four years that he spend at Camp Nou, the happiness, his goals, sharing the dressing room with Messi and Iniesta. He further mentioned that his father was rather reluctant on him leaving the Catalan club.

"An athlete's life is full of challenges. Some which are given to us and others are a result of the decisions we make," started off Neymar. "Coming to Barcelona was more than just a challenge to me. I remember playing with those stars in the video game and finally at the age of 21, I reached Catalonia."

"I remember my first days in the Club, sharing the costumes with idols like Messi, Valdés, Xavi, Iniesta, Puyol, Piqué, Busquets and others with the expectation of playing in a Club that is 'more than a club'," he recollected.

"Leo Messi became my friend in and out of the pitch. It was an honour to play with you. 'I made a trio with Messi and Suarez that made history, conquered everything an athlete can conquer, lived unforgettable moments, lived in a city that is more than a city, it is a homeland. I love Barcelona and Catalonia.

"But an athlete (me) needs challenges. And for the second time in my life, I will contradict my father," as Neymar called for his father's support as he embarks himself on a new journey.

He does mention that Barcelona will always remain close to his heart and that he will relish every moment he donned the Barca jersey and stepped onto the field as thousands of Blaugrana crowd screamed out his name. "But I need new challenges," he remarked.

"I have accepted the proposal of PSG to try new achievements and help the Club to win the titles that their crowd wants. They showed me a daring career plan and I feel ready to take on this challenge. They showed me a daring career plan and I feel ready to take on this challenge."

He finally concluded by saying, "Barcelona, thank you for everything. PSG, I am coming!! May God bless and protect us!"