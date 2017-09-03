Watch: Official song for FIFA U-17 World Cup India launched

New Delhi: With a little more than a month to go before Indis hosts its biggest football tournament – the FIFA U-17 World Cup – ever, the official song for the mega even has been launched.

The song is titled as “Kar Ke Dikhla De Goal” features musician-politician Babul Supriyo and Shaan lending their voices while Indian football great Bhaichung Bhutia was seen showcasing his skills on the ball.

The video concludes with Sachin Tendulkar doing a Namaste.

It's the biggest football tournament in India!

Get set to cheer and scream with the song for the #FIFAU17WC India! #FootballTakesOver pic.twitter.com/KfCZlwRWD3 — SPN- Sports (@SPNSportsIndia) September 3, 2017

"The tournament is fast approaching and we see the interest from fans in the country increasing day by day. There is an atmosphere for football that has been gaining momentum in India and we hope that it will result in the country showing full stadiums," tournament director of the LOC (local organising committee) for FIFA U-17 World Cup India 2017, Javier Ceppi was quoted as saying in a media release.

Project director of LOC, FIFA U-17 World Cup India 2017, Joy Bhattacharjya said, "We are looking to keep the tournament top of the mind with the support of all our partners. We all need to give it our utmost to make sure the Indian team has the maximum support possible."

The tournament will be played at six venues -- Goa, Guwahati, Kochi, Kolkata, Navi Mumbai and New Delhi.

In the tournaments maiden match, Colombia and Ghana will lock horns at the Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium in New Delhi at 5 pm on October 6, while New Zealand and Turkey will play at the Dr DY Patil Stadium.

(With PTI inputs))