Watch: Referee narrowly escapes burning flare during Champions League match

By Zee Media Bureau | Last Updated: Thursday, September 14, 2017 - 23:30
Watch: Referee narrowly escapes burning flare during Champions League match
Courtesy: Screenshot (Twitter)

New Delhi: Football hooligans are a different beast altogether. For the sake of their clubs, they can do almost anything. On Thursday, Spartak Moscow fans invaded Maribor ahead of Russian champions' UEFA Champions League match at Slovenia's second-largest city.

Once the Spartak Moscow-Maribor Group B match started, the visiting fans started throwing projectiles, including flares in the field. One flare almost hit the German referee Deniz Aytekin.

Here's the video:

Maribor fans also tried to attack the visiting fans. Here's the video:

Later in the day, UEFA have opened disciplinary proceedings against Spartak Moscow.

Spartak played out a 1-1 draw at the Slovenian champions.

The group has England's Liverpool and Spain's Sevilla. In another mtach, they also played a out a 2-2 draw.

