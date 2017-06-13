WATCH: Sunil Chhetri powers India past Kyrgyzstan in AFC Cup qualifier with a beautiful goal

New Delhi: Indian football team captain Sunil Chhetri scored a peach of a goal as India beat Kyrgyzstan 1-0 in their AFC Asian Cup 2019 qualifiers Group A match at the Sree Kanteerava Stadium today.

Recieving the ball at the edge of his own penalty box, Chhetri dribbled past three players before passing the ball to Jeje Lalpekhlua, who later chipped the ball towards his captain in the 15-yard box, only for the skipper to find the net with a beautiful volley.

Here are the videos of the goal:-

Wow... whatta beautiful legendary winning goal by captain Sunil #Chhetri ... congrats Team India for beating Kyrgyzstan , #INDvKGZ @imVkohli pic.twitter.com/yxZrXzd2Vg — navaz (@sheiknaaz) June 13, 2017

India now have six points from two outings and a clean slate to show for. The Stephen Constantine-coached side won their first match against Myanmar 1-0 and are at top of the four-team group.

"Today is what happens when a team decides to stick together,battle for each other and get the job done. Tough,tough game but did enough," Chhetri tweeted post victory.

The visitors had a gilt-edged chance at the hour mark when Lux Vitalij`s volley was cleared off the goalline by India centre-back Sandesh Jhinghan.

Towards the end of the match, Chhetri had another chance to double the tally and put the game to bed but this time shot over from close after twisting and turning past defenders.

In the first half, there were clear-cut chances for both sides but none could convert them.

