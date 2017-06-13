close
This ad will auto close in 10 seconds
  • ios
  • Android
  • Facebook
  • GooglePlus
  • Twitter
  • Youtube
  • RSS
Essel Group 90 years
LIVE TV
» »

WATCH: Sunil Chhetri powers India past Kyrgyzstan in AFC Cup qualifier with a beautiful goal

The Stephen Constantine-coached side won their first match against Myanmar 1-0 and are at top of the four-team group.

By Zee Media Bureau | Last Updated: Tuesday, June 13, 2017 - 23:21
WATCH: Sunil Chhetri powers India past Kyrgyzstan in AFC Cup qualifier with a beautiful goal

New Delhi: Indian football team captain Sunil Chhetri scored a peach of a goal as India beat Kyrgyzstan 1-0 in their AFC Asian Cup 2019 qualifiers Group A match at the Sree Kanteerava Stadium today.

Recieving the ball at the edge of his own penalty box, Chhetri dribbled past three players before passing the ball to Jeje Lalpekhlua, who later chipped the ball towards his captain in the 15-yard box, only for the skipper to find the net with a beautiful volley.

Here are the videos of the goal:-

India now have six points from two outings and a clean slate to show for. The Stephen Constantine-coached side won their first match against Myanmar 1-0 and are at top of the four-team group.

"Today is what happens when a team decides to stick together,battle for each other and get the job done. Tough,tough game but did enough," Chhetri tweeted post victory.

The visitors had a gilt-edged chance at the hour mark when Lux Vitalij`s volley was cleared off the goalline by India centre-back Sandesh Jhinghan.

Towards the end of the match, Chhetri had another chance to double the tally and put the game to bed but this time shot over from close after twisting and turning past defenders.

In the first half, there were clear-cut chances for both sides but none could convert them.

(With IANS inputs

TAGS

Sunil ChhetriAFC CupIndia vs KyrgyzstanIndian footballJeje Lalpekhlua

From Zee News

Largest Cruise Ships Ever Built

Tamil stars posing with their kids! In Pics

DAY IN PICTURES - 4 June 2017

DAY IN PICTURES - 6 June 2017

MS Dhoni working on fix for &#039;troublesome&#039; bat swing and stance to revert to old free-hitting self
ICC Champions Trophycricket

MS Dhoni working on fix for 'troublesome' bat swi...

AFC Cup: Skipper Sunil Chhetri&#039;s goal guides India to 1-0 victory over Kyrgyzstan in qualifier
Football

AFC Cup: Skipper Sunil Chhetri's goal guides India to...

Roger Federer done resting as he begins preparing for Wimbledon
Tennis

Roger Federer done resting as he begins preparing for Wimbl...

With Australia out, Michael Clarke puts money on India - England final in ICC Champions Trophy
ICC Champions Trophycricket

With Australia out, Michael Clarke puts money on India - En...

Diego Souza scores brace as Brazil rout Australia 4-0 in international friendly
Football

Diego Souza scores brace as Brazil rout Australia 4-0 in in...

Virat Kohli bags Rs 100 crore deal with MRF: Reports
ICC Champions Trophycricket

Virat Kohli bags Rs 100 crore deal with MRF: Reports

0 Comment - Join the Discussions

trending

photo gallery

video