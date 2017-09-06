Watch: Here's how 'super' sub Balwant Singh netted twice to help India beat Macau 2-0 in AFC Asian Cup qualifiers

New Delhi: 'Super' substitute Balwant Singh struck two stunners against Macau at the Macau Olympic Stadium on Tuesday as India inched closer to realising their dream of an Asian Cup participation in 2019 at UAE after missing out the opportunity in the last edition.

The match was out and out a one-sided dominated game with the Indians creating more chances of a goal. However, despite increased attacks and higher ball position, the Blue Tigers failed to find the net in the first half of the game, courtesy to some stellar defending by Macau.

Captain Sunil Chhetri made a return back to the squad while Udanta Singh found his name on the playing XI of the Tuesday's all-important match. The skipper got maximum chances to put the tourists on a goal lead, but the Macau defence line seemed sturdy enough to keep Chhetri at bay.

Starting off the second-half action after a goalless 45 minutes, Stephen Constantine introduced a change. Balwant stepped in for Eugeneson Lyngdoh and the game saw a stunning change in the attack which the Macau defenders failed to read.

12 minutes into the second half of the game, Narayan curled in a stunner from the left-wing as the Punjab-based striker leaped dismiss the ball into the bottom right corner, well outside the reach of the keeper. And that was 1-0 for the Blue Tigers. Balwant came back in the dying moments of the game when a long ball from keeper Gurpreet Singh floated through to land free near the Macau box. Balwant lobbed it over Macau goalkeeper Ho Man Fai to seal the game in favour of India.

Watch the highlights of the match here...

Balwant now has three goals in his last two matches for India. He had made an international debut donning the Blue jersey back in 2010, but was recalled for his second, seven years later when India faced Mauritius in the Tri Nation tournament last month. The Mumbai City striker came off the bench to replace Robin Singh to strike the second goal in the game against Mauritius.

India now have three wins from their last three matches in the AFC Asin Cup Qualifiers. Also, with the 2-0 victory over Macau, their unbeaten run has now extended to 11 games, with victories in 10 matches.