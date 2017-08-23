close
Wayne Rooney announces retirement from international football

By Zee Media Bureau | Last Updated: Wednesday, August 23, 2017 - 17:49
Wayne Rooney announces retirement from international football

New Delhi: In a major news from the world of football, former England captain Wayne Rooney has announced his retirement from international matches. In a 14-year-long international career, Rooney was capped 119 times, the second most for his country. But his 53 goals make him the man with the most number of strikes for England.

There was a change of clubs for Rooney in the English Premier League recently. He had rejoined Everton and looked in fine form having hit two goals in as many matches. But after the second match against Manchester City, he had hinted that he may consider his international future.

Following a fine start in the English Premier League this season, there were growing calls that he should be back to the international set up. This after he was left out of the English squad over in the summer due to lack of match practice and not having enough games under his belt when turning out for Manchester United previously.

His last match for England was in November last year and at 31, it may be considered as a surprise decision. Considering he has already made a big move with respect to transfer in the English Premier League, it seems a well-thought decision that he may not be ready to relook.

TAGS

Wayne RooneyRetirementEnglandfootball

