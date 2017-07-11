close
This ad will auto close in 10 seconds
  • ios
  • Android
  • Facebook
  • GooglePlus
  • Twitter
  • Youtube
  • RSS
Essel Group 90 years
LIVE TV
» »

Wayne Rooney keen to revive England career after Everton switch

Former captain Rooney is England`s top scorer with 53 goals but last played for the Lions in the World Cup qualifier against Scotland in November with Southgate omitting him in favour of in-form strikers.

Reuters| Last Updated: Tuesday, July 11, 2017 - 15:03
Wayne Rooney keen to revive England career after Everton switch
Reuters

New Delhi: Everton forward Wayne Rooney is eager to revive his England career after losing his place in Gareth Southgate`s squad earlier this year due to a lack of playing time at Manchester United.

Former captain Rooney is England`s top scorer with 53 goals but last played for the Lions in the World Cup qualifier against Scotland in November with Southgate omitting him in favour of in-form strikers.

Rooney scored eight goals in 39 matches for United last season as he struggled to beat out the club`s new signings and younger players for a regular starting spot.

The 31-year-old is hopeful of a different scenario after re-joining his boyhood club after 13 years at Old Trafford.

"I love playing for England," Rooney told reporters during his first press conference for Everton on Monday.

"Of course Gareth had to make a decision... I wasn`t playing the football that I like and I don`t think you should play for your country if you are not playing for your club.

"He told me that, if I get back playing every week, then the door is still open. I want to play for England. I am focused on Everton, getting back playing and doing well and, if I do well, Gareth Southgate will have a decision to make."

Rooney, who has 119 caps for England, also said that he would be forced to retire from international football if he had moved to a Chinese club.

"If I had gone to China, which was an option, then I would have called it a day. It`s the time difference, the difference in the standard of the league," Rooney added.

TAGS

Wayne RooneyEnglandEvertonManchester UnitedGareth SouthgateFootball Newssports news

From Zee News

Rafael Nadal crashes out of Wimbledon: A look back at the Spaniard&#039;s early exit from coveted tournament
Tennis

Rafael Nadal crashes out of Wimbledon: A look back at the S...

Suspended by ICC, Mohammad Shahzad couldn&#039;t miss wishing his &#039;Mahi Bhai&#039; MS Dhoni a happy birthday
cricket

Suspended by ICC, Mohammad Shahzad couldn't miss wishi...

Tennis

Sani Mirza- Ivan Dodig eye quarter-final spot at Wimbledon...

Arsenal ready to roll out &#039;red carpet&#039; to Monaco striker Kylian Mbappe
Football

Arsenal ready to roll out 'red carpet' to Monaco...

Will speak to Vinod Rai as CAC&#039;s decision to hold back coach&#039;s name was done with permission: Sourav Ganguly
cricket

Will speak to Vinod Rai as CAC's decision to hold back...

WWE Great Balls of Fire: Brock Lesnar delivers F5 to defeat Samoa Joe to retain title
Other Sports

WWE Great Balls of Fire: Brock Lesnar delivers F5 to defeat...

Next Indian coach: Vinod Rai asks BCCI to announce name of Anil Kumble&#039;s successor today
cricket

Next Indian coach: Vinod Rai asks BCCI to announce name of...

WATCH: Rafael Nadal bumps his head in the tunnel ahead of round of 16 clash with Giles Muller
Tennis

WATCH: Rafael Nadal bumps his head in the tunnel ahead of r...

Angelo Mathews reconsidering role as Sri Lanka captain after Zimbabwe low
cricket

Angelo Mathews reconsidering role as Sri Lanka captain afte...

0 Comment - Join the Discussions

trending

photo gallery

video