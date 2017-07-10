close
Wayne Rooney to play as striker for Everton, says Ronald Koeman

Reuters| Last Updated: Monday, July 10, 2017 - 22:59
Wayne Rooney to play as striker for Everton, says Ronald Koeman
London: Wayne Rooney will play as a striker for Everton, his manager Ronald Koeman said on Monday when the 31-year-old was officially unveiled after returning to his first club following 13 years at Manchester United.

Rooney trained with his new team mates at their Finch Farm centre earlier in the day before addressing the cameras with Koeman when he said returning to the club was a "no-brainer".

Koeman immediately made it clear that he expected Rooney to provide an offensive threat, ending suggestions that he might play in midfield.

"Everyone knows the qualities of Wayne. We're trying to get more productivity. He can be 10 behind the striker, the 9, the 7," said Koeman.

"We need to improve our goal strike rate. Last season Romelu (Lukaku) scored 25 goals and the next best was with four or five. That`s not good enough. Wayne is the sort of player who can bring productivity to the team."

TAGS

Wayne RooneyEvertonRonald Koemanfootball

