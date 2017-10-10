We aren't looking for draw but a historic win, says Eugeneson Lyngdoh

Bengaluru: Midfielder Eugeneson Lyngdoh said on Monday that India was not looking for a draw but a historic win against Macau to seal a berth in next year's Asia Cup in the second leg match of the qualifiers.

"Even if we draw the match against Macau, we will qualify for Asia Cup. No, we are not eyeing a draw, but for a historic win, which will ensure our place in Asia Cup tournament," Lyngdoh told reporters here.

A win against Macau on October 11 will ensure India's qualification for Asia Cup after 2011 and render results of last two games inconsequential.

However, Lyngdoh said India was not taking Macau lightly as anything can happen in football and the team was taking on the field with an aim to gain three points from this match.

"We have nine points from three games, despite this, we are not overconfident. Macau is a good and a compact team," he said.

"We need to break them down as fast as we could to prevent them from building their strength as game progresses," he added.

Asked about his role as a senior player in the national side, Lyngdoh said more than anything else he feels himself to be more mature on the field, and likes to pass on his experience to juniors.

"It is a two-way learning. We help youngsters and get to learn from them as well. This is my third year in Team India," he said.

Replying to a query, Lyngdoh said efforts to qualify for the World Cup did not materialise as they were a new unit.

However, the team is now on the verge of qualifying for Asia Cup, he said.

"We are not regretting for not entering World Cup qualifying rounds. We are prepared for Asia Cup, though," he said.

Talking about India's U-17 World Cup campaign, Lyngdoh said the boys played well in the second half against USA and they should be gaining further confidence as they play more matches.

He said the U-17 boys should not think about the results, but show India's football abilities, as there is a lot of young talent in India, who have the potential to graduate and set an example for others.

"U-17 World Cup has been a very good stage for highly talented young footballers, which can compel big clubs to sign them on," he said.