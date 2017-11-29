West Brom Albion appoint Alan Pardew as new coach

London: West Bromwich Albion on Wednesday appointed Alan Pardew as their new manager following the sacking of Tony Pulis as the Chinese-owned club seek to pull away from the Premier League danger zone.

The former West Ham, Newcastle and Crystal Palace boss has agreed a two-and-a-half-year contract at the club, languishing just two points above the relegation places.

"I`m thrilled with the opportunity Albion have provided and looking forward to getting to work with what I consider to be a talented group of players," Pardew told the club`s official website.

"The immediate challenge will be to get the results we need to pull ourselves up the table. But I`m aware that while I`m joining one of the great, traditional clubs of English football, it is one determined to go forward in the Premier League."

"It`s an exciting opportunity to play a part in that ambition."

The 56-year-old had widely expected to become Albion`s new manager and he takes over with the club winless in their past 13 games in all competitions.

The Baggies threw away a 2-0 lead to draw 2-2 with Newcastle on Tuesday, although Pardew was not in attendance.

Chairman John Williams said Albion`s board had reached a unanimous decision to appoint the 56-year-old following a thorough recruitment process.

"Alan brings the experience of more than 300 Premier League games and the kind of dynamic leadership from which our Club can benefit," he said.

"We were impressed with what he had to say and what he has to offer and we are looking forward to an exciting new era under his charge."

Pardew, the Premier League manager of the year in 2012, will be adding his former assistant at Newcastle, John Carver, to his backroom staff at The Hawthorns.

Pulis was sacked last week after a miserable run of form even though he boasted a proud record of never being relegated as a manager.

The club finished 14th in 2015-16 and came 10th last season, but failed to win any of their final nine matches.

West Brom have also struggled with just two wins from 14 Premier League matches this season.

Former West Brom manager Gary Megson, who acted as Albion`s caretaker boss following the sacking of Pulis, has left the club.