West Ham United fined by FA for breach of anti-doping regulations

The FA said in a statement that the Premier League side admitted to a charge of failing to ensure their "Club Whereabouts" information was accurate three times within 12 months.

Reuters| Updated: Mar 07, 2018, 22:24 PM IST
London: West Ham United have been fined 30,000 pounds ($41,673) by the English Football Association (FA) over a breach of anti-doping regulations, the governing body said on Wednesday.

The FA said in a statement that the Premier League side admitted to a charge of failing to ensure their "Club Whereabouts" information was accurate three times within 12 months. Last month, West Ham said that the charge was related to administrative oversights regarding the FA`s whereabouts system.

West Ham are 14th in the league ahead of Saturday`s match against Burnley at home.

