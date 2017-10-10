What Argentina need to do for 2018 FIFA World Cup qualification

New Delhi: A World Cup without Lionel Messi has become a distinct possibility with Argentina facing elimination in the 2018 FIFA World Cup qualifiers when they face Ecuador early Wednesday morning.

The Albiceleste drew 0-0 at home to Peru on in their penultimate CONMEBOL qualifier. A defeat in the final round of qualifying to be played at high altitude with some 9,000 feet above the sea-level, will put Messi and co probably out of the next World Cup in Russia.

Argentina are sixth in the ten-team group, and their match-up against all-ready eliminated Ecuador becomes one of the most important talking points in sports. In their first-round meeting, Ecuador produced a shock 2-0 win at Buenos Aires with Frickson Erazo and Felipe Caicedo scoring late goals against a Messi-less Argentina some two years ago.

Twice winners of the World Cup, Argentina were beaten finalists at Brazil 2014 and lost in the final of the last two Copa America. Only Brazil has so far qualified, with Uruguay, Chile, Colombia and Peru all ahead of Argentina.

For the record, the top four countries in the 10-team round robin league qualify automatically, with the fifth-placed taking on New Zealand in the inter-confederation playoffs.

Here's a look at how Argentina can qualify for the 2018 showpiece event.

- A draw seems good enough for Argentina if Colombia beat Peru and Paraguay fail to beat Venezuela.

- A from that 'draw' could see Argetina move above Chile and Colombia – as long as both the teams lose by a two-goal margin.

- This is one wishful thought, but a possibility. A defeat could even end up in fifth place and a playoff spot against New Zealand, if Paraguay fail to win and Colombia beat Peru.

Here are all the fixtures from CONMEBOL qualifier:

1. Brazil, 38 points, host Chile.

Brazil are already qualified. No worries for Neymar & Co. But, Chile are the only side to have beaten the Samba boys in this whole of qualifying campaign.

2. Uruguay, 28 points, host Bolivia.

Uruguay are all but qualified. They need a single point against the ninth-placed team. Even in defeat, they are sure to make the cut thanks to their superior goal difference.

3. Chile, 26 points, away at Brazil.

A win would see them go through, but a draw would give them a possible playoff spot. A defeat, and they will fail to qualify if both Argentina and Paraguay win.

4. Colombia, 26 points away at Peru

It gets complicated here. If Colombia beat Peru, they will qualify. If they draw, they are out if both Argentina and Paraguay win. But they can still lose to Peru and qualify, if Chile lose to Brazil by a bigger margin, if Argentina lose or draw and if Paraguay fail to beat Venezuela.

5. Peru, 25 points, host Colombia

A draw will do if Brazil beat Chile by more than one goal and if Argentina draw and Paraguay fail to win. But they can still hope for the playoffs spot, if Argentina lose and Paraguay fail to beat Venezuela.

6. Argentina - See above

7. Paraguay, 24 points, host Venezuela

Paraguay are hoping against hope. They need favours from everywhere. But to entertain any of those hopes, they need to first beat Venezuela and hope again that other results go in their favour.

Already eliminated: Ecuador, Bolivia, Venezuela

Football is indeed a game of hope.