Benik Afobe

Wolves re-sign striker Afobe from Bournemouth

 Wolverhampton Wanderers have re-signed striker Benik Afobe from Bournemouth on a permanent deal after a successful loan spell at Molineux Stadium, the newly-promoted Premier League club said on Friday.

Wolves triggered the option to buy Afobe on a long-term deal after he scored six goals in 17 games in the second half of the last season to help them win the second-tier Championship.

The 25-year-old initially left Wolves for Bournemouth in 2016 after netting 23 goals in 48 appearances.

Afobe managed 11 goals in 70 games for Eddie Howe`s Bournemouth but struggled to establish himself in the first-team, making only five league starts for the club in the first half of the last campaign.

Wolves have also agreed to sign French defender Willy Boly on a permanent deal from Porto.

Boly scored three goals in 36 league appearances on loan at Molineux last term, earning himself a place in the Professional Footballers` Association`s Championship team of the season.

Benik AfobeBournemouthMolineux StadiumWilly BolyPortoMolineuxfootball

