close
This ad will auto close in 10 seconds
  • ios
  • Android
  • Facebook
  • GooglePlus
  • Twitter
  • Youtube
  • RSS
Essel Group 90 years
LIVE TV
» »

World Cup 2018 Qualifiers: Cristiano Ronaldo leapfrogs Pele in list of all-time international goalscorers

Ronaldo's 78 puts him alongside Iraq's Hussein Saeed at position 5. He is now six goals behind Hungary's Ferenc Puskas, who is still the top scorer among Europeans. Leading the chart is Iran's Ali Daei with 109 goals in 149 international appearances.

By Zee Media Bureau | Last Updated: Friday, September 1, 2017 - 16:33
World Cup 2018 Qualifiers: Cristiano Ronaldo leapfrogs Pele in list of all-time international goalscorers
Reuters

New Delhi: Portugal captain Cristiano Ronaldo scored a ravishing hat-trick in a World Cup Qualifiers match against the Faroe Islands at Estádio do Bessa on Friday as the European Champions registered a 5-1 win at home. With that, he surpassed Brazilian legend Pele in the list of all-time international goalscorers.

Ronaldo opened his account three minutes into the game when he struck in a cross from Bernardo Silva with an astounding scissor kick. He found the net for the second time when he outfoxed the keeper Gunnar Nielsen as he curled in a penalty to the top-right corner to make it 2-0 for the home team. 20 minutes into the second half, midfielder William Carvalho returned a favour back to Ronaldo with a pass in the penalty area and the skipper dummied and then nestled in the ball with a left-footed curl to complete a hat-trick.

Accounting overall goals, it was the 32-year-old's fifth hat-trick for Portugal. The other four had come against – Northern Ireland, Armenia, Sweden, and Andorra. He now has 14 goals in the qualifying round from seven matches taking his total to 78 international goals in 144 matches.

The hat-trick took him past Brazilian legend Pele who has 77 goals to his name for Brazil from 1957-71. However, Pele had reached the mark in just 92 matches.

Ronaldo's 78 puts him alongside Iraq's Hussein Saeed at position 5. He is now six goals behind Hungary's Ferenc Puskas, who is still the top scorer among Europeans. Leading the chart is Iran's Ali Daei with 109 goals in 149 international appearances.

Portugal now stand second in Group B in their World Cup qualifying campaign. They have 18 points from seven games, three behind table-toppers Switzerland. Portugal will next play against Hungary on September 3 at Groupama Arena, Budapest.  

TAGS

World Cup 2018World Cup qualifiersPortugal vs Faroe IslandsCristiano RonaldoPeleFootball Newssports news

From Zee News

Virat Kohli thanks Sachin Tendulkar after India&#039;s 4th ODI win against Sri Lanka
India's Tour of Sri Lanka 2017cricket

Virat Kohli thanks Sachin Tendulkar after India's 4th...

Pro Kabaddi League 2017, September 1: Preview, live streaming, live telecast, timings in IST
Other Sports

Pro Kabaddi League 2017, September 1: Preview, live streami...

Yuvraj Singh honored and privileged to receive letter from PM Narendra Modi
cricket

Yuvraj Singh honored and privileged to receive letter from...

Wayne Rooney arrested in Cheshire on suspicion of drink-driving: Reports
English Premier LeagueFootball

Wayne Rooney arrested in Cheshire on suspicion of drink-dri...

Sania Mirza eases into US Open 2017 women’s doubles Round 2
Tennis

Sania Mirza eases into US Open 2017 women’s doubles Round 2

I am just placing the field, everything else is done by players: Virat Kohli tells Rohit Sharma
India's Tour of Sri Lanka 2017cricket

I am just placing the field, everything else is done by pla...

This Twitter convo between Harbhajan Singh, Virat Kohli will give you friendship goals
India's Tour of Sri Lanka 2017cricket

This Twitter convo between Harbhajan Singh, Virat Kohli wil...

US Open 2017, Day 5: Preview, live streaming, live telecast, timings in IST
Tennis

US Open 2017, Day 5: Preview, live streaming, live telecast...

Watch: Matthew Hayden talks about best times with &#039;child-like&#039; MS Dhoni
cricket

Watch: Matthew Hayden talks about best times with 'chi...

0 Comment - Join the Discussions

trending

photo gallery

video