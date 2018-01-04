World Cup winner Victor Valdes heads for private life after signing off
Valdes, who starred for Barcelona between 2002-2014 and last appeared for Middlesbrough in England seven months ago, pulled the plug on his Twitter and Instagram feeds.
Former Barcelona and Spain goalkeeper Victor Valdes has marked the end of his football career by closing down his social media accounts, hinting at a very private retirement.
“Thanks to everybody,” wrote the 35-year-old on Twitter in his final post which was accompanied by a picture of a path.
Barcelona, with whom he won three Champions League titles in 2006, 2009 and 2011, paid tribute to the 20-capped international after a career which also saw him win the 2010 World Cup and 2012 European titles, albeit as understudy to Iker Casillas.
“Thank-you Victor,” wrote the club on their website which featured a video highlights reel of the goalkeeper who also played for Manchester United and Standard Liege.