Zinedine Zidane signs three-year contract extension at Real Madrid

The new deal will keep the Frenchman at Santiago Bernabeu through to 2020.

By Zee Media Bureau | Last Updated: Saturday, August 12, 2017 - 18:08
Zinedine Zidane signs three-year contract extension at Real Madrid
Courtesy: Twitter

New Delhi: Zinedine Zidane signed a three-year contract extension at Real Madrid after he guided the Blancos to a La Liga and Champions League double last season.

"I'm happy because it's a sign of confidence, that we have done good work," Zidane told a pre-match press conference ahead of Real's Spanish Super Cup showdown with Barcelona.

The new deal will keep the Frenchman at Santiago Bernabeu through to 2020.

"My story with Real Madrid is deeper than contracts and signatures," Zidane told reporters when announcing the fresh terms at a press conference on Saturday.

"I'm happy to be linked with the club. But the contract doesn't mean anything. You can sign for 10-20 years. I know where I am and what to do. In one year, maybe I won't be here. Real Madrid and I are not going to argue, never."

"I'm very happy to have the confidence Real Madrid shows in me. I'm happy to be working so well with my staff. And the objectives are always the same: trying to win every single game and every single title. We are enjoying our job a lot."

Zinedine ZidaneReal MadridLa LigaChampions LeagueFootball News

