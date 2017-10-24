Zinedine Zidane wins 2017 Best FIFA men`s Coach of the Year award
Real Madrid boss Zinedine Zidane was named the 2017 Best FIFA Men's Coach of the Year at a ceremony at the London Palladium theatre on Monday.
| Last Updated: Oct 24, 2017, 08:51 AM IST
Comments |
Zinedine Zidane (Twitter Image)
London: Real Madrid boss Zinedine Zidane was named the 2017 Best FIFA Men's Coach of the Year at a ceremony at the London Palladium theatre on Monday.
The Frenchman received the award after guiding Real to both Spain`s La Liga title and Europe`s Champions League trophy last season.
Former France star Zidane was the first coach to oversee a successful defence of the European Cup in the Champions League era.