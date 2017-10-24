Hindi मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം
Zinedine Zidane wins 2017 Best FIFA men`s Coach of the Year award

Real Madrid boss Zinedine Zidane was named the 2017 Best FIFA Men's Coach of the Year at a ceremony at the London Palladium theatre on Monday.

AFP| Last Updated: Oct 24, 2017, 08:51 AM IST
The Frenchman received the award after guiding Real to both Spain`s La Liga title and Europe`s Champions League trophy last season.

Former France star Zidane was the first coach to oversee a successful defence of the European Cup in the Champions League era.

