People Liberation Army

Four People Liberation Army activists held in Manipur

Police also recovered three 9 mm pistols, two hand grenades, and ammunition from the possession of the arrested three militants.

Representational Image:Pixabay

Imphal: Four cadres of the banned People Liberation Army (PLA) were arrested from different places in Manipur, the police said.

On a tip-off, police arrested three PLA militants from Khurai Kongpal Ningthoubung Leikai area in Imphal East district during the past two days, it said.

Another PLA cadre was arrested during frisking and checking at Heirok area in Thoubal district on Tuesday, it said.

