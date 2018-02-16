From IM terrorist’s arrest to Padmaavat’s release, Rajnath Singh lauds Delhi Police for ‘great job’

Union Home Minister Rajnath Singh on Friday showered praises on Delhi Police on the occasion of 71st Raisina Day parade of the force that guards the national capital. From the arrest of wanted Indian Mujahideen terrorist Junaid to release of filmmaker Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s Padmaavat, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader listed various achievements of Delhi Police on the occasion.

“Delhi Police has done some exceptional task in the last few days. You arrested wanted IM terrorist Junaid. He had been absconding for 10 years but Delhi Police arrested him doing a great job,” said the Home Minister.

He further mentioned how Delhi Police ensured smooth release of controversial Bollywood film Padmaavat, starring Deepika Padukone, Shahid Kapoor and Ranveer Singh despite threats from groups like Sri Rajput Karni Sena, which had vowed to prevent the release of the film over alleged distortion of historical facts. The film, initially slated to release on December 1, 2017, managed to hit theatres on January 25 after fighting legal battle in Supreme Court and getting certified by a special panel of Central Board of Film Certification (CBFC).

Singh said that there was “lot of chaos” during the release and “something untoward” was expected to happen but the Delhi ensured smooth release of Padmaavat.

“At the time of the release of a film there was a lot of chaos, it seemed an untoward incident is waiting to take place but the way you maintained security in all cinema halls to avoid any mishap in commendable,” said the Home Mnister.

He further made a reference to the rescue of a child, who was kidnapped in the national capital, asserting that Delhi Police “professionally solved the case”.

“You rescued a child, who had been kidnapped before Republic Day, within a few days. Anyone who is keeping a tab on the working of Delhi Police can say how professionally you solved the case, said Singh at the 71st Raising Day Parade of Delhi Police.