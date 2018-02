From Julie to Mom: Complete Bollywood filmography of Sridevi and her films

Superstar Srivedi – the glorious lady of Bollywood – is no more. The 54-year-old actor died in Dubai after suffering a cardiac arrest. She was attending the wedding of nephew Mohit Marwah.

In an acting career, spanning over four decades, Sridevi starred in over 200 films in several languages. She started her career as a four-year-old child artiste in Tamil movie 'Kandhan Karunai' in 1967. She made her Bollywood debut in 1975 with Julie. Her last movie 'Mom' came out in 2017. A mother of two, Srivedi took a 15-year break from acting after her first child Jhanvi was born.

Here's a complete filmography of Sridevi's Hindi or Bollywood movies: