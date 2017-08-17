Acer launches ''Predator Helios 300'' gaming laptop in India

New Delhi: Taiwanese electronics giant Acer on Thursday launched the 15.6-inch Full-HD gaming laptop, Predator Helios 300, in India that will be available at a starting price of Rs 1,29,999 on Flipkart from Friday.

The two variants of the laptop feature overclockable NVIDIA GeForce GTX 1060 and 1050Ti GPU graphic cards combined with 7th Generation Intel Core i7 (7700HQ) and i5 processor (7300HQ), respectively, for high performance.

"Predator Helios 300 combines innovative design and unbeatable features that are sure to delight the gaming enthusiasts," Chandrahas Panigrahi, CMO and Consumer Business Head, Acer India, told the media, adding that Predator will be a brand to beat in the Indian gaming market.

The laptop comes with 16GB RAM which is upgradable up to 32GB, 256GB SATA Solid State Drive (SSD) and 1TB HDD for storage.

In terms of design, the laptop has matte black chassis, red accents and red backlit keyboard. To keep the device from heating, it is equipped with AeroBlade 3D Fan.

The device is equipped with "PredatorSense" software which provides real-time system information and overclocking enabling gamers to monitor and control the system`s vitals from one central interface.

It uses Dolby Audio Premium and Acer TrueHarmony technology to deliver crisp sound.

The Predator Helios 300 provides connectivity options via a USB 3.1 Type-C port, a USB 3.0 port, two USB 2.0 ports, and an HDMI 2.0 port.