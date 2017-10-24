Acer Predator Triton 700 gaming laptop launched in India at Rs 2.99 lakh

New Delhi: Acer on Tuesday launched ultrathin gaming laptop in India –Predator Triton 700. The device will be available Acer Exclusive Stores and authorised online stores at a whopping Rs 2,99,999.

The laptop comes with a 7th Gen Intel Core i7 7700HQ processor. The Acer Predator Triton 700 houses features a 15.6-inch full-HD IPS display. It comes with Nvidia GeForce GTX 1080 GPU and 16GB1 of DDR4 2400MHz memory.

Two AeroBlade 3D Fans, are uniquely designed to provide maximum airflow in a thin chassis to keep the gaming device at a constant chill.

The device has five heat pipes, three of which are visible behind the glass plate, distribute and rid the Triton 700 of its excess heat.

The laptop made its global debut in US in April this year.

Here are the key specs of Acer Predator Triton 700

Nvidia Geforce GTX 10801

7th Gen Intel Core 7 7700HQ Processor

Max-Q Design

16GB DDR4 2400mhz

Two Aeroblade 3D Fans

Five Heat Pipes

3D Dolby Atmos Sound

Killer Doubleshot Pro

Predator Coolboost