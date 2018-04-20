Apple new 9.7-inch iPad to go on sale in India today: Specs, price, variants and more

New Delhi: Apple's recently launched 9.7-inch iPad will be available in India from Friday. The new iPad features a large Retina display, the A10 Fusion chip and advanced sensors that help deliver immersive augmented reality. The new iPad will be available in silver, space gray and a new gold finish.

iPad’s 9.7-inch Retina features a higher-resolution touch sensor that enables Apple Pencil support.

Price and variants

Rs 28,000 for 32GB Wi-Fi

Rs 38,600 for 32GB Wi-Fi+cellular

Rs 35,700 for 128GB Wi-Fi

Rs 46,300 128GB Wi-Fi+cellular

Apple Pencil is available for purchase separately for Rs 7,600.

"Apple Pencil delivers a remarkably fluid and natural drawing experience. Advanced sensors measure both pressure and tilt, and provide pixel-perfect accuracy and low latency for activities from note taking to illustration in apps like Notability, Pages, Numbers, Keynote and Microsoft Office. iPad’s palm rejection technology even makes it possible to rest your hand on the screen while you use Apple Pencil," Apple said.

First introduced for iPad Pro, Apple Pencil has become a popular and versatile tool among students, professionals and creative professionals and is now available to even more customers.

The front- and rear-facing cameras offer exceptional low-light performance and HD video recording for document scanning, moviemaking and "FaceTime" calls.

The new iPad for schools comes with 200GB of free iCloud storage -- up from 5GB. The Dock provides quick access to frequently used apps and documents from any screen, and makes it easier to multitask with Split View and Slide Over. Drag and Drop makes moving images, text and files between apps easier than ever. Apple Pencil is more deeply integrated into iPad with support for inline drawing. The Files app provides a central place to access and organize files no matter where they are located — on iPad or in the cloud with built-in support for iCloud Drive and providers like Box, Dropbox and others.

Apple also released some new classroom software and a creative curriculum called "Everyone Can Create".

A new free app "Schoolwork" lets teachers distribute handouts, make assignments, assign specific activities within apps, check on students' progress.