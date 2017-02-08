Apple to launch BeatsX wireless earbuds this week

close
IANS | Last Updated: Wednesday, February 8, 2017 - 11:54
New York: US tech giant Apple announced that BeatsX wireless earbuds will be available globally later this week.

BeatsX earphones deliver up to eight hours of battery life and with "Fast Fuel", a five-minute charge gives you two hours of playback.

"The earbuds come with unique flex-form cable that provides all-day comfort and easy pocket portability, while eartip options provide a personalised fit and secure-fit wingtips offer added stability," Apple said in a statement.

BeatsX features optimised noise isolation, RemoteTalk allows you to take calls with a built-in mic, play music, adjust volume and activate Siri and also comes with variety of eartip options to offer personalised comfort.

 

